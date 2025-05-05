Fyzabad granny kidnapped, robbed, raped in home invasion

- File photo

POLICE are investigating an incident where 65-year-old woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted twice by armed bandits in a home invasion on the night of May 3.

Police reports said the woman and her 68-year-old husband, who suffers from a stroke, locked up and went to bed around 8.30 pm at their Fyzabad home when they were awakened by a loud noise at their door around 11 pm.

Two masked men, one armed with a cutlass, broke down their bedroom door and demanded money. While ransacking the house, the armed assailant began beating the woman's husband with the cutlass. One of the assailants then raped the woman before the other took her to a nearby abandoned house where he also assaulted and raped her. Both men then fled the scene on foot. They escaped with $5,000 cash, jewellery valued at $44,000, cell phones and other forms of identification including US documents as the couple hold dual citizenship.

Fyzabad police responded, collected evidence and took the couple to the Siparia Health Facility.

South Western Division Task Force and Siparia CID officers made checks for the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Cpl Sookoo is continuing enquiries.