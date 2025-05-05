SWRHA agrees to payout for childbirth injury

The San Fernando General Hospital.

THE South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has agreed to compensate a mother and her child who suffered a permanent neurological injury during childbirth at San Fernando General Hospital.

The consent order was issued by Justice Karen Reid.

The judgment follows discussions between the parties, with the matter now referred to a High Court master for assessment although the attorneys are expected to continue discussions on a possible final settlement. The child’s mother, represented by attorney Ted Roopnarine, filed a medical negligence lawsuit in October 2024 alleging that inadequate care during delivery in 2018 led to her child’s lifelong injuries and need for multiple surgeries.

An expert report by a British professor of obstetrics and gynaecology concluded that the medical team failed to properly assess and manage the mother's labor. It also cited a shortage of qualified staff and a delayed response from senior medical personnel during a complicated delivery. Hospital records did not contradict these findings.

The lawsuit said the child’s injuries have had a devastating impact on his quality of life and imposed a significant emotional and financial strain on the family. After previous delays, the court had warned the SWRHA that failure to comply with its directions would lead to judgment in favour of the claimants.

With a new government in place, the family hopes the incoming board will act quickly to address the consequences of the medical error.

Roger Kawalsingh and Marissa Ramsoondar represented the SWRHA.