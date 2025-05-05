Mother of four dies in accident on Diego Martin Highway

The family of a 35-year-old woman who died in a car accident on the way home from a relative’s birthday party say they cannot bring themselves to deliver the bad news to her children.

The accident on the Diego Martin Highway on May 5, also left the woman’s son and two other people hospitalised.

Police say around 2 am on May 5, Chiffon Daniel of Savannah Terrace, Bagatelle and her special-needs son were passengers in a White Nissan B15 heading west along Sierra Leone Road.

Daniel had just finished celebrated her sister’s birthday and was on the way home when the accident occurred.

The driver slowed at the traffic light and when it turned green, tried to cross the highway.

Police say a White Nissan Frontier heading south on the highway broke the light and hit the left side of the B15, causing it to flip several times and land on the hood.

Daniel, who was the front seat passenger, died at the scene.

Her 10-year-old son, who was in a car seat in the rear of vehicle, received a head injury and was taken to the St James Infirmary before being transferred to the Mount Hope Children’s Hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles remain warded at the St James Infirmary.

Relatives have described Daniel as a hardworking mother of four and say her death hasn’t yet hit home.

“She was the breadwinner in the family. Right now it hard.”

Her family said they have not yet told her children what happened as they could not bring themselves to deliver the bad news.

“It aint feel real nah. But the family still grieving so everybody head hot.”

The driver of the Nissan Frontier will be questioned in connection with the incident.

Acting Cpl Sheppard of the West End Police Station is continuing enquiries.