Penny to be sworn in as Opposition Leader on May 6

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles addresses reporters at Balisier House in Port of Spain on April 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ARIMA MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson will be officially sworn in as Opposition Leader at President's House, St Ann's on May 6 at 3 pm.

The Office of the President issued the notice for this ceremony on May 5.

In a radio interview earlier in the day, Beckles-Robinson said the six people who she will choose to be opposition senators will be a blend of youth and experience.

She also said the opposition's senatorial line up could include representatives from Tobago and PNM candidates who were unsuccessful in the April 28 general election.

Beckles-Robinson hinted the latter could include former PNM MPs who lost their in their constituencies.

The UNC won the election by a 26-13-2 margin.

During the interview, Beckles-Robinson was asked who she would select as opposition senators.

She said, "At the end of the day, I think it will be a balance between experience and youth."

Beckles-Robinson hinted there could be an opposition senator who is a Tobagonian.

Before those decisions are made, she said, "I would want to talk to some of my colleagues as well as members of the party before I make that decision."

Asked whether any former PNM MP who lost their constituency could be chosen as an opposition senator, Beckles-Robinson said, "Well let me put it this way. Having lost your seat is not a reason to be excluded."

In a statement on May 4, the PNM expressed its full support for Beckles-Robinson as opposition leader.

The party said this follows a special general council meeting on April 30 where it was unanimously agreed that Beckles-Robinson "should lead the PNM charge in the Parliament."

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said a letter of endorsement of Beckles-Robinson as opposition leader was sent to the Office of the President in St Ann's.

He added the letter bore the signatures of all 13 PNM MPs, including Beckles-Robinson's.

In that letter, Beckles-Robinson said she is willing to accept the appointment of Opposition Leader in the House of Representatives.

The Opposition Leader is appointed under Section 83 of the Constitution.

Six opposition senators are appointed by the President on the advice of the Opposition Leader.

This is done under Section 40 of the Constitution.

These senators will be sworn in at the first sitting of the Senate when the new parliamentary session begins.

What the constitution says:

Section 83 (1)- There shall be an office of Leader of the Opposition and appointments thereto shall be made by the President.

Section 83(2)- The President shall, if the person concerned is willing to be appointed, appoint as Leader of the Opposition the member

of the House of Representatives who, in his judgment, is best able to command the support of the greatest number of members

of the House of Representatives who do not support the government.

Section 40. (1) The Senate shall consist of thirty-one members (in this Constitution referred to as “senators”) who shall be appointed

by the President in accordance with this section.

40 (2) Of the 31 senators—

(a) 16 shall be appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister.

(b) six shall be appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the

Opposition.

(c) nine shall be appointed by the President in his discretion from outstanding persons from economic or social or community organisations and other major fields of endeavour.