Diego Martin Corporation launches Champions of the Borough Cup

- File photo

A total of ten teams will vie for supremacy when the Diego Martin Borough Corporation's month-long Champions of the Borough Cup officially kicks off at the Carenage recreational grounds at Haig Street in Carenage from October 24.

Before the teams representing ten districts vie for the right to be called Borough Cup champions, the 11-a-side tournament will be launched with an exhibition match between a Borough All-Star Team and the I95.5 FM Touring Team from 7 pm on October 16 at the Carenage venue.

The teams vying for the inaugural title are: Bagatelle/Blue Basin, Belle Vue/Boissiere #1, Chaguaramas/Point Cumana, Covigne/Richplain, Diamond Vale, Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta, Moka/Boissiere #2, Morne Coco/Alyce Glen, Petit Valley/Cocorite and St Lucien/Cameron Hill.

The preliminary phase of the competition will conclude on November 9, with the semifinals and final scheduled for November 14 and 23 respectively. The final will be held at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.