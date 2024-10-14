Mergers, acquisitions expert speaks to Massy Group

Mergers and acquisitions expert Moni Miyashita. - Photo courtesy Massy Group

MERGERS and acquisitions expert Moni Miyashita shared her extensive practical experience of using mergers and acquisitions as a powerful engine for global growth as part of a recent two-day event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

A release from Massy Group on October 14 said those attending included Massy’s leadership team – Massy Holdings Ltd chairman Robert Riley, Massy Group president and CEO David Affonso, executive vice president and Massy Group CFO James McLetchie – and other senior Massy executives.

The release said Miyashita is a globally recognised leader in the mergers and acquisitions space, having spearheaded multi-billion-dollar deals at IBM and biotech company Valo.

It said Miyashita’s keynote address highlighted how mergers and acquisitions could be a game-changer for companies seeking to grow, innovate and surmount challenges in their existing markets.

She said some key pillars of successful mergers and acquisitions included strategic alignment, which meant ensuring acquisitions enhance a company’s overall strategic goals; value creation, ie, making sure mergers and acquisitions bring tangible incremental benefits, from synergies to greater innovation, new capabilities and stronger market positions; and disciplined management, keeping financial discipline and transparency at the forefront throughout the mergers and acquisitions process to guarantee lasting value.

The release said over a ten-year period at IBM, Miyashita drove the company’s transformation through a US$35 billion mergers and acquisitions strategy, contributing to an impressive streak of 40 consecutive quarters of double-digit earnings growth.

It said at Valo she drove mergers and acquisitions initiatives focused on accelerating innovation in drug discovery and development through advanced data and AI technologies.

McLetchie said Massy was committed to building world-class mergers and acquisitions strategies. He has over 25 years' experience in mergers and acquisitions and has led more than 80 mergers and acquisitions transactions around the world.

"While studies show that over 70 per cent of acquisitions destroy value, companies with strong mergers and acquisitions expertise can create enormous value for shareholders. At Massy, we are committed to disciplined growth through acquisitions, and we’re excited to bring seasoned professionals like Moni to share their insights with us locally. It’s essential that regional companies with mergers and acquisitions ambitions, are part of the 30 per cent of mergers and acquisitions success stories."

The release said Massy Group is focused on acquiring companies that are aligned with its long-term strategy and goals.

CEO David Affonso said future acquisitions will be based on strategic fit, creating value, and disciplined management to drive sustainable growth.

He noted that the session with Miyashita had provided invaluable insights and practical strategies that would assist Massy and other regional leaders in finding and executing successful mergers and acquisitions deals.

The release said Massy is leveraging mergers and acquisitions as a core pillar of its expansion efforts to drive growth and affirm its position as a leader in the Caribbean.

The company is committed to setting the bar for disciplined, value-generating acquisitions that keep the region competitive on the global stage.