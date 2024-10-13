Mums, kids join fight against cancer

Mothers participate with their children in the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K 2024 at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on October 5. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE 24th edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K took place in Port of Spain on October 5.

Many mummies came out with their kids to show support for breast cancer awareness and the importance of screening in early detection.

The event, Scotiabank said in a news release, attracted 5,000 participants, including of 500 male allies who were 5K-ing for those impacted by cancer.

Among the youngsters taking part were students of St Augustine Girls' High School. The school won the largest school prize, with 158 registrants.