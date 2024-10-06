April Francis dedicates Scotiabank 5K win to cancer-stricken friend

April Francis crosses the finish line to win the women's category of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast 5K at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on October 5. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ARIMIAN April Francis dedicated her 2024 Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K win on October 5 to her close friend who is currently battling the disease.

Francis prevailed in 21 minutes and 57 seconds for her second Scotia 5K victory, having topped the field in 2016 in San Fernando.

Finishing just under a minute behind Francis in second position was Celine Lesteade (22.36), while Renee Mac Lean (23.40) rounded off the top three women finishers.

Francis said, “This year was a little more special for me because I have a friend who’s battling cancer right now. I really wanted to do it for her, because I didn’t plan to do it. And then I said, 'You know what, let me just do it for her because she accustomed doing this race, and it’s one of her favourite races.'”

Francis said her friend did not take part this year, so she decided to step in for her.

“This win is for her. I didn’t expect to come out with the win and I’m very happy not just for me, but for her as well. That means to me that she’s going to win (her fight against cancer) and I’ll be with her next year to show that we won. We won the fight and I won by just being positive and being here for her today.”

The fastest male was David Schweitzer in 16 minutes and 31 seconds while 2023 men's champion Guswil George was second. Age category winners were Kyra Kirk (U19), Abigail Soodoo (20-29), Laura Narayansingh (30-39), Aliya Nurse (40-49), Kim Gomez (50-59) and Celia Prime (over 60).

This is only the second year that males have been allowed to compete.

Schweitzer was pleased to have topped the field.

He said, “The race was incredible, well-organised and the route was easy to find. A big challenge today because of so many competitors like Guswil. It was nice. I appreciate (Scotia) Women Against Breast Cancer, so we support.”

George (TT Road Runners), who’s been competing for the past 15 years, said the course was a bit wet from earlier rain but the race marshals ensured a smooth flow. He said the race is getting more competitive.

“I tried to defend my title but it was hard running against David because he trained harder than me. I tried my best, want to give God thanks and it’s all good,” George said.

This is the 24th hosting of the event.