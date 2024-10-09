Nalis hosts Latin nights in Port of Spain

Stefan Roach - Andrea De Silva

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) is hosting its fourth edition of Latin Nights from October 9-19, at the library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Latin Nights, first staged in 2017, is Nalis’ celebration of Latin Ibero-American culture, folklore, art, cuisine, history, literature and films, a media release said.

Nalis said it hopes to raise public awareness regarding Latin Ibero-American culture, bridge linguistic and cultural divides, create a greater understanding among communities, increase an interest in the speaking of Spanish as a first foreign language, and facilitate the cultural development of Trinidad and Tobago's people.

Through their embassies in Port of Spain, the countries participating are Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain and Venezuela. After the opening night, each night, a different country will display an aspect of its culture either through dance, song, film or art, the release said.

The event will also see the Latin Nights 4 Exhibition, consisting of books and memorabilia from the participating countries and the Peruvian photographic exhibition titled

Shipibo-Konibo – Retratos de mi Sangre by the Peruvian photographer David Diaz.

These exhibitions are mounted on the ground floor of the library.

Activities:

October 9, 6.30 pm

Official opening ceremony and the launch of the Latin Nights Exhibition - Rotunda

Peru: Photographic exhibition

Shipibo-Konibo – Retratos de mi Sangre by David Diaz.



October 10, 6 pm

Colombia – Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

Screening of

Raíces Azules or Blue Roots, produced by Gabriela Dominguez, is part fiction, part documentary film that brings awareness about behaviours towards the environment and actions to be taken to mitigate against climate change.

October 11, 4.30 pm

Mexico will present the 2020 comedy film,

Identidad Tomada which was accepted at Festivbercine, the most important film festival in Ibero-America. The four protagonists face multiple misadventures to persuade Guevara to appear at the festival.

October 12, 5.30 pm

Venezuela – Old Fire Station Building/Amphitheatre

Traditional music from the Venezuelan Plains region. Musicians playing harps, cuatros and maracas. Also, students from the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation will perform Venezuelan and TT songs.

October 14, 6 pm

Argentina – Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

The 2023 Argentine documentary,

Elijo creer: El camino del Campeón, produced by Gonzalo Arias with screenplay by Martín Méndez and narrated by actor Ricardo Darín. The film follows Argentina's national football team, which won the 2022 World Cup. Get intimate knowledge about how the coaching staff and players made the title possible.

October 15, 6 pm

Chile – Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

A brief summary of Chile's culture: cinema, dance and flavours.

Starting with two short films (ten minutes each),

Historia del Oso and

El Niño y la Montaña, followed by an energetic folklore dance, from Rapanui (Easter Island), led by a native Chilean Rapanui, ending with a

Vin d'honneur.

October 16, 6 pm

Panama – Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

Screening of

Una Noche de Calypso (The Calypso Night). Members of the Amistad Group, one of the last active calypso groups in Panama, recount the origins, history and heritage of the genre which originated in TT. They recall all of the past Panamanian calypsonians who left their legacy.

October 17, 6 pm

Dominican Republic – Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

Documentary film

La República de la Pelota (The Republic of the Ball), which highlights the Dominican Republic as the world's largest exporter of professional baseball players. Light Dominican refreshments will be shared.

October 18, 6 pm

Cuba –Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room

Cuba will screen Behavior which has received numerous awards in different countries. Also, speeches, music and Cuban dances.

October 19, 6 pm

Spain – Amphitheatre

Spain will present guitarist Stefan Roach in concert, and flamenco dancing.