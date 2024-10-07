Mexican Eder Frayre defends Tobago Cycling Classic title

Mexican Eder Frayre won the Tobago International Cycling Classic division one. - Tour of Tobago

Mexican Eder Frayre (Heatwave) successfully defended his Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) title after pedalling to victory in the fifth and final stage – Tour of Tobago – which started and finished on Milford Road, Esplanade, Scarborough, on October 6.

Frayre fought hard to win the gruelling 120km course ahead of a packed international field which included all three divisions. The versatile Mexican was crowned division-one champion in three of the five TICC stages.

He showed why he was the clear favourite for the finale by leading for the majority of the race.

On capturing back-to-back TICC titles, Frayre said, “It’s very important (to retain my title).

"It’s my last race of the season. I had a tough year with crashes, covid19 and I couldn’t do my best performance for the whole year, so now, after a big break and reset, I’m happy. I enjoyed the country (Tobago) and the people, it’s beautiful.”

This year, Frayre said, he placed more emphasis on his nutrition.

Frayre was also pleased to have his father join him in Tobago to witness his title-winning performance.

Stage-five, division-two winner, Jadian Neaves (Raiders), was also happy to close off his TICC in style. He credited teamwork for the victory.

“Today was planned and I came out and executed. I spoke to my teammates last night (and told them to) just take me to Bad Hill and I would execute the plan from there,” said the 18-year old Vishnu Boys lower-six student.

Earlier this year, Neaves pedalled to bronze in the men’s omnium and points race at the Pan American Junior Championships in Peru, and also placed sixth (points race) and seventh (omnium) at the Junior World Championships in China.

After the final race, cycling teams, team support, officials and sponsors gathered at Johnston Apartments in Crown Point for the prize-giving and farewell lime. The majority of cyclists at the TICC will now head across to Trinidad for Cycling on the Avenue 7, along Ariapita Avenue on October 9.