Windies thump Scotland in Women's T20 World Cup

Windies women celebrate a wicket against Scotland in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Dubai. - CWI

WEST INDIES notched their first win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they eased past Scotland by six wickets at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on October 6.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, tight spells from the Windies’ bowling attack restricted Scotland to a meagre 99/8 from 20 overs. In reply, the Caribbean team raced to 101/4 from 11.4 overs to rebound from defeat in their opening match against South Africa.

Scotland had a horrid start with the loss of two early wickets and were 13/2 after 2.4 overs. Top scorer Ailsa Lister (26) carried them to 59 before she was caught by Karishma Ramharack off Afy Fletcher’s leg-spin.

The very next ball, Priyanaz Chatterji was trapped in front her stumps without scoring, setting Fletcher up for a possible hat-trick. She was unsuccessful, but fine spells from the maroon bowling attack squeezed the Scottish batters.

Fletcher (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers while player of the match Chinelle Henry (1/10), captain Hayley Matthews (1/21) and Ramharack (1/24) were also among the wickets.

In reply, the maroon women lost opener Stafanie Tayor (five) in the first over. However, Qiana Joseph (31) teamed up with skipper Matthews to take them to 32, before the latter was caught by Kathryn Bryce off Chatterji.

New batter Shemaine Campbelle (two) perished soon after (48/3), which made way for a big-hitting Deandra Dottin in the middle. Joseph was next to go, after smashing one six and three fours.

At 59/4, Dottin (28 not out) and Henry (18 not out) buckled down to take the Windies over the line with more than eight overs to go.

After losing to South Africa by ten wickets in their opening match on October 4, Matthews welcomed the victory, and hoped they can deliver another dominant showing against Bangladesh on October 10.

The win saw Windies temporarily climb to the top of Group B standings with England and South Africa still with a game in hand.

Summarised Scores:

SCOTLAND 99/8 – Ailsa Lister 26, Kathryn Bryce 25, Darcey Carter 14 not out; Afy Fletcher 3/22, Chinelle Henry 1/10, Hayley Matthews 1/21, Karishma Ramharack 1/24 vs WI WOMEN 101/4 (11.4) – Qiana Joseph 31, Deandra Dottin 28 not out, Chinelle Henry 18 not out; Olivia Bell 2/18, Priyanaz Chatterji 1/15, Rachel Slater 1/17. Windies women won by six wickets.