Police find human remains in Valencia

- File photo

Police have found decomposed partial human remains in Wallerfied.

Head of Hunters Search and Rescue Valance Rambharat told Newsday the discovery was made shortly after noon on October 1.

A police source said the body was found buried in Babwah Trace, Barbuda Road, Wallerfield.

The remains were in such an advanced state of decomposition that officers were not able to determine gender or ethnic origin.

They were believed to have been found by a villager.

Officers from the Arima police station and the Homicide Division visited the scene and secured the remains.

The police source said the remains were found near where a woman who was reported missing on September 12 lived.

Rambharat refused to speculate as to whether the remains could be that of missing 19-year-old Maria Paul of Plantation Road Valencia.

Paul was reported missing after being last seen at her boyfriend’s home in Arima on September 11.

Rambharat said Paul’s mother told him she had been contacted by the police and told she may need to submit DNA to be compared to the remains.

It is not the first time Paul has gone missing.

She was also reported missing during the height of the covid19 pandemic in October 2020 while restrictions were in place but was found in January 2021 and decided to return to her family.