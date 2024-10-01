Philbert a true son of Point

IN SERVICE: Former acting commissioners Stephen Williams, left, and James Philbert after receiving their national awards at the Republic Day National Awards 2024 ceremony at President's House, Port of Spain, on September 24. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: As a proud citizen of Point Fortin and a former mayor of this vibrant borough, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to James Philbert (Uncle Sonny), former acting commissioner of police, on receiving the Chaconia Medal (Silver), a well deserved award, at the recent Republic Day celebrations.

Philbert's career in the police service spans more than 40 years. His rise to the position of acting CoP is a testament to his unwavering dedication, professionalism and commitment to upholding the law.

Beyond his accomplishments in law enforcement, Philbert is also an attorney, a community leader and, most importantly, a mentor and motivator to the youth of Point Fortin, particularly in Egypt Village, where we both hail from. His positive influence in our community has been far-reaching, and his leadership continues to inspire.

However, recent comments by former CoP Gary Griffith, suggesting that Philbert’s award was merely an act of political patronage, are not only disheartening, but also unfounded.

As someone who has grown up in Egypt Village and worked alongside Philbert, I can personally attest to his integrity, hard work and service to this nation. His national award is a fitting recognition of his lifetime of service, both in and out of uniform.

It is important that we acknowledge and celebrate those who have given so much to this country, and Philbert’s contributions are beyond question. While differing opinions are part of any healthy democracy, it is vital that we do not allow baseless claims to overshadow the well-deserved accolades of individuals who have worked tirelessly for the betterment of our society.

In this moment, I wish to not only congratulate Philbert but also to salute him for his exemplary service, leadership and continued impact on the lives of so many, particularly our youth. His award is a reflection of his lifetime of achievements and should be seen as an inspiration to us all.

Congratulations once again to Philbert, an outstanding citizen, leader and son of Point Fortin.

ABDON MASON

former mayor of Point Fortin