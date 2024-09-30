Imbert: 38,087 flights on airbridge between January 2020 and July 2024
FROM January 2020 to July 2024, there were 38,087 flights between Trinidad and Tobago, said Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
He said so on September 30 while presenting the 2024/2025 budget in the House of Representatives, Red House, Port of Spain.
Imbert said during the period, an estimated two million passengers were transported between the islands at a total subsidised cost of well over TT$200 million.
He said the government’s subsidisation of the airbridge continues to ensure affordability and reliability for all citizens.
