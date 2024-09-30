Imbert: 38,087 flights on airbridge between January 2020 and July 2024

A CAL plane. -

FROM January 2020 to July 2024, there were 38,087 flights between Trinidad and Tobago, said Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

He said so on September 30 while presenting the 2024/2025 budget in the House of Representatives, Red House, Port of Spain.

Imbert said during the period, an estimated two million passengers were transported between the islands at a total subsidised cost of well over TT$200 million.

He said the government’s subsidisation of the airbridge continues to ensure affordability and reliability for all citizens.