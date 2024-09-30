N Touch
Multimedia

Budget protests in focus

Protesters dressed in surgical gowns stand show their placards. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Protesters dressed in surgical gowns stand show their placards. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AS politicians arrived to the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on September 30, protesters gathered to express their thoughts.

The crowd, carrying placards and shouting their slogans, met with ministers and other prominent figures ahead of the 2025 budget presentation.

Newsday photographers were on the scene to capture the crowds.

Protesters hold signs showing their thoughts ahead of the 2025 budget presentation on September 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Protesters voice their concerns through signs opposite the Red House on September 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MP for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal uses a handmade axe to cut a handmade tax house made by protesters. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

A drummer provides musical relief as protesters gather opposite the Red House ahead of the budget reading on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Protesters gathered opposite the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on September 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo, centre, joins protesters opposite the Red House, Port of Spain, ahead of the budget reading on September 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath greets protesters opposite the Red House on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Opposition Senator Wade Mark speaks to the media opposite the Red House. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Senator Damian Lyrder greets protesters outside of the Red House on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Meanwhile, the Newsday team at the Port of Spain and South offices were hard at work to provide live coverage of events inside and outside of the Red House.

See all of the 2025 budget content on our website at: https://newsday.co.tt/category/2025-budget/

Gregory McBurnie, Newsday reporter focuses on his work as the budget is presented by Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance in Port of Spain, on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

From left, Newsday reporters Johnathan Ramnansingh and Narissa Fraser maintain a keen focus as they analyse the 2025 budget reading. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Andrew Gioannetti, Newsday reporter listens to the budget presented by Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance in Port of Spain, on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Paula Lindo, Newsday reporter focuses on her work as the budget is presented by Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance in Port of Spain, on September 30. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Enrique Rupert, Newsday reporter focuses on his work as the budget is presented by Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance, Port of Spain, on September 30 - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Newsday reporters prepare their notes as Minister of Finance Colm Imbert reads the 2025 budget on September 30. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Comments

"Budget protests in focus"

More in this section