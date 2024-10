Politicians arrive for the 2025 budget presentation

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, speaks with the media on arrival at the Red House on September 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SEPTEMBER 30 marked the highly anticipated 2024/2025 budget, presented by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert. Members of Parliament filed into the Red House, the seat of Parliament for the presentation.

Newsday photographers were at the scene to capture these images.