3 bandits beat, tie up, rob Sangre Grande pensioner

- File photo

A Sangre Grande pensioner is currently warded at the Sangre Grande General Hospital after he was beaten and robbed by three men at his home on April 23.

According to the 77-year-old wholesale vendor, the incident occurred around 7 pm at his home, which also serves as his business place. The elderly man told investigators he heard his dog barking at the back of the property.

When he opened a door on the side of the building to investigate, he was confronted by three men who began demanding cash. The suspects hit the pensioner several times before tying him up and stealing an undisclosed quantity of cigarettes.

Despite his injuries, the victim was able to untie himself and sought help from a neighbour, who alerted the authorities.

At 9.45 pm, Sangre Grande police went to the house and found the man with a swollen face and bleeding from the injuries he sustained.

While he was being interviewed, the victim began losing consciousness and was taken to the Sangre Grande General Hospital for treatment.

Members of the public with information that could assist in the investigation are urged to contact the Sangre Grande Police Station.