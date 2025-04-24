Cops arrest squatters in HDC homes in La Horquetta

The head office of the Housing Development Corporation on South Quay, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) says people have been breaking and entering into unoccupied apartments in Greenvale, La Horquetta; Cypress Hills, San Fernando; and Eden Gardens, Freeport.

A media release from HDC said several people were arrested on April 22 in Greenvale, La Horquetta for unlawfully entering and occupying HDC apartments.

“These individuals have been formally charged and is expected to appear before a magistrate in accordance with the Trespass Act of Trinidad and Tobago.”

In response to confirmed reports at its Cypress Hills, San Fernando development, HDC said it has dispatched security personnel and operations were underway to remove all illegal occupants.

Regarding claims of possible illegal occupancy in Eden Gardens, the HDC said it will conduct a site visit along with the police.

“Any individual found to be occupying units or lands illegally will face immediate removal with potential legal action. These operations will continue over the coming weekend in multiple locations to ensure the integrity of our communities and the safety of legitimate residents.

“Any person who, being unlawfully in or upon any premises, maintains or attempts to maintain his possession or occupation thereof and does so by force or in a manner that would render the use of force as the only reasonable or practicable means of recovering lawful possession of the premises, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000 and to imprisonment for 15 years.”

HDC urges the public to report any suspicious activity or suspected illegal occupancy by contacting its security department at 612-7432 exts. 4801, 4802 or 4809.

An email can also be sent to securityissues@hdc.gov.tt.