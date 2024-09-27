Erin mother dies in crash on her birthday

Sacha Richardson was killed in an accident on her birthday while returning to her Erin home on September 26. - Photo courtesy social media

WHAT began as a day of celebration ended in tragedy for an Erin family when a car crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Sacha Richardson on her birthday.

Police said Richardson, along with her 21-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old Point Fortin woman, were occupants of a white Toyota Fielder wagon driven by her relative. Police said enquiries revealed while travelling along the Buenos Ayres Main Road around 6.30 pm, the wagon allegedly spun out of control along the wet road and crashed into the front of a Nissan Serena travelling on the opposite lane.

The three women were thrown from the vehicle before it came to a stop on a precipice about 20 feet from the roadway.

Police said when they got there, they found the three women lying on the ground with injuries to their faces. Richardson's daughter and the Point Fortin woman were taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Richardson was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by district medical officer Dr Archee.

Police are continuing enquiries.