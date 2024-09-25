DPP calls off illegal entry case against 'Cuban Boy'

- File photo

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has discontinued an illegal entry charge against Yasmany Garcia Rodriguez, more commonly known by his social-media username Cuban Boy, because of a lack of evidence.

Rodriguez appeared before Magistrate Kerianne Byer on September 25, when the notice of discontinuance, signed by acting DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal on September 24, was tendered into evidence as an exhibit.

Rodriguez was arrested earlier this year and charged with illegally entering Trinidad some eight years ago.

At September 25’s hearing, court prosecutor acting Insp Luke said the police file on the matter was sent to the DPP’s office and reviewed. He said a decision was taken “in the interest of justice” to discontinue the matter.

Immediately after being told the case was discontinued, an elated Rodriguez said, “Gracias! Thank you very much, I am not a criminal… I have a family… I haven’t done any crime, I come to do good things in Trinidad.”

He was represented by attorney Yves Jacques Nicholson.

The single complaint against Rodriguez alleged that on March 10, he was found in TT, having entered at a place not designated a port of entry, and failed to report to an immigration officer for examination. The alleged illegal entry was on a date unknown in March 2016.