Teniel Campbell 24th at World Cycling Champs
Trinidad and Tobago endurance cyclist Teniel Campbell delivered a commendable performance, finishing in the top 25 in the women's elite individual time trial event at the International Cycling Union Road and Para-Cycling World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland on September 22.
Campbell finished 24th in a field of 70 cyclists in the 29.9K race that would have tested the stamina of the athletes.
Campbell ended in a time of 42 minutes, 45.15 seconds (42:45.15).
Australian Grace Brown won in 39:16.04, followed by Demi Vollering of The Netherlands in 39:32.83 and American Chloe Dygert in 40:12.46. Vollering would have been one of the favourites heading into the event after finishing second in the prestigious Tour de France Femmes event last month.
A total of 14 minutes separated Brown and last-placed Gissel Andino of Honduras (53:13.24).
Campbell is scheduled to compete in the road race at the championships, which ends on September 29.
