Teniel Campbell 24th at World Cycling Champs

In this August 7, 2019 file photo, Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women's road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima Peru. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago endurance cyclist Teniel Campbell delivered a commendable performance, finishing in the top 25 in the women's elite individual time trial event at the International Cycling Union Road and Para-Cycling World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland on September 22.

Campbell finished 24th in a field of 70 cyclists in the 29.9K race that would have tested the stamina of the athletes.

Campbell ended in a time of 42 minutes, 45.15 seconds (42:45.15).

Australian Grace Brown won in 39:16.04, followed by Demi Vollering of The Netherlands in 39:32.83 and American Chloe Dygert in 40:12.46. Vollering would have been one of the favourites heading into the event after finishing second in the prestigious Tour de France Femmes event last month.

A total of 14 minutes separated Brown and last-placed Gissel Andino of Honduras (53:13.24).

Campbell is scheduled to compete in the road race at the championships, which ends on September 29.