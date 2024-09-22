TKR legend Bravo: Respect, love the game

TKR legend Dwayne Bravo, right, collects a trophy from Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore during a function on September 20 to celebrate a decade of excellence for the team, at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders

TWENTY years after making his international debut for the West Indies, allrounder Dwayne Bravo is ready to walk away from the game of cricket – as a player. A game that has allowed him to travel the world, build a reputation, make friendships, build business relationships, and help others.

Born in the village of Santa Cruz, Bravo, 40, has certainly etched his name among cricket's T20 greatest players. Although no slouch with the bat, his bowling, particularly at the death, saw him become one of the most sought-after players on the T20 franchise circuit.

Who can forget his slower ball that bamboozled Indian batting legend Yuvraj Singh to help win an ODI series in the Caribbean in 2006? Since then, that slower ball has been mastered and added to an arsenal of tricks, including a slower bouncer and yorker, yielding 631 wickets and counting in T20 cricket.

Now, all bowlers in limited-overs cricket are expected to have a slower ball in their locker. Bravo is leaving but his impact on the game is here to stay,

Now in his final season of professional cricket with the Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bravo has a message for the next generation of cricketers.

At a TKR function on September 20 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain to commemorate a decade of CPL excellence, Bravo's career was celebrated by the local franchise.

A video tribute was shown on a big screen with Knight Riders Group owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and others thanking Bravo for his service.

Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore presented Bravo with a cheque to support his philanthropic work with the Dwayne Bravo Foundation.

In his speech, Bravo spoke of the mindset professional players must have. He said, "It's important as individuals to set high standards and goals for yourself. Be honest with yourself and always remember to love the game and respect the game.

"The game has given us so much for our family and for our friends and fans. Let's not take it for granted."

Bravo, the former captain of Trinbago Knight Riders, recalled the pressure he faced while captaining the local franchise, originally called the Red Steel.

"When Knight Riders take over this franchise (in 2015), it was a blessing in disguise...The first-ever trophy went to Chris Gayle and Tallawahs, the second went to Barbados Tridents under the leadership of my best friend Kieron Pollard.

"TT was the most successful T20 domestic team so the pressure was there for us to start to win.

"In 2015 when we won our first trophy; we got to experience for the first time what it meant to be champions in CPL. From there on, because of the help and professional side of the Knight Riders management, I was able to help build a team that we all can celebrate tonight.

"Being able to say here tonight that we're the most successful franchise in the history of CPL is a great achievement."

Also present to celebrate Bravo was Windies legend Brian Lara who played an instrumental role in his life.

Bravo said, "Celebrating ten years with this franchise is very special. Everybody knows TT is very close to my heart. Cricket is all I know and I think I was born to play this sport.

"It's ironic that my hero, the person who inspired me to play this game, came from the same village, is here tonight – Brian. I think if there wasn't a Lara, there might not be a Bravo, there might not be a Darren Bravo, there might not be a Nicholas Pooran.We all get our inspiration from one person."

He said West Indies players such as Gayle, TKR captain Pollard, and TKR players such as Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have all left their mark on the game to inspire the next generation.

Bravo also made special mention of long-standing TKR manager Colin Borde, who has been there from inception, for his role in the team's success.

He praised all the coaches in the team's history, but said he particularly enjoyed working alongside Australian Simon Helmot, who led the side to its first title.

Bravo has played sparingly this CPL season but is eager to go out on a high. He urged his teammates to capitalise on the "perfect opportunity for us to push the brand and show our true force of dominance in the Caribbean."

He added, "We're gonna try our best as a team to make the nation proud again, to get the trophy where it belong. We need to social distance ourself from the rest."

Speaking to TKR star batsman Nicholas Pooran in the crowd as he ended his speech, Bravo said, "Nicholas Pooran, you're yet to win a CPL trophy, so we're gonna do it for you – not for me, for you."