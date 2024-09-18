Freeport fire victim, 41, dies at hospital

Afiya Adams. -

AFIYA ADAMS, the mother of three from Freeport who was set on fire at her home on September 14, has died.

Adams, 41, died around midday on September 18 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where she had been in a critical condition since the attack.

A relative confirmed the news, adding that family members were consoling each other at the hospital.

On September 14, around 5 am, Adams, of Maraj Avenue, off Mission Road, returned home from a family birthday celebration in Golconda, San Fernando.

The suspect, a close male relative, and Adams argued, and he doused her with a flammable substance, set her on fire, and left. He was also burned, but his injuries are not as severe as Adams's.

Adams lives with two of three children, nine and 15, and they were also in the house at the time of the attack.

Adams was taken to the hospital.

On the night of September 15, he surrendered to Central Division police and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Up to September 18, he was still at the burns unit of the under police guard.

On September 17, Adams’ mother Chandradaye Maraj-Adams described the attack as totally outrageous, adding it was done out of jealousy and rage. She told Newsday that her only daughter sustained burns to her chin and “straight down her body.”

As Adams was still alive, the police were investigating the matter as an attempted murder and PC Tull of the Freeport Police Station was leading the investigation.

Now that Adams died, detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, have been informed.