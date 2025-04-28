Persad-Bissessar warns against voter bribery

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar after voting at the Hermitage Presbyterian School in the constituency of Oropouche East. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

UNITED National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar cast her vote at the Hermitage Presbyterian School polling station in the constituency of Oropouche East just after mid-day on April 28. She described the process as "very smooth" and "quite easy."

Persad-Bissessar was not accompanied by husband Dr Gregory Bissessar, who she confirmed, "hasn’t been well because of a whiplash he got from a car accident."

However, she assured that he would cast his vote before the day’s end.

Persad-Bissessar entered the polling station around 12:08 pm and emerged less than 15 minutes later, with her ink-stained, right index finger held high.

She was the 159th voter at the station.

Despite being pleased with her voting process, Persad-Bissessar said she has been getting reports that the process was not as swift at other polling stations and questioned "if it’s a deliberate strategy to frustrate people or just incompetence on the part of some?"

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Persad-Bissessar said, "The other reports that are coming in is the people seeking to buy out voters...

"I want to remind everyone that’s a crime, a jail sentence. So both people – the briber and the 'bribee' – are subject to criminal proceedings.

"We have reports of that happening in Moruga/Tableland and one other constituency on the (East-West) corridor.

"Be extra vigilant. The police would be looking for you should you engage in such unlawful and illegal action."

Asked if any of her observers were made aware of any discrepancies in the voting process, Persad-Bissessar said there was one issue that was highlighted at a special voting session and immediately corrected.

"There was something taking place during the special voting session and fortunately the observers were present at the time and they insisted, I don’t recall the exact incident, that what was being done was wrong and was corrected there. Thank God they were present in that particular special voter station."

On the voter turnout, Persad-Bissessar said in some places, it seemed quite good.

At Hermitage, voters came in spurts, but there was a general steady flow throughout the mid-day period.

"In my own constituency (Siparia), the turnout is higher than the last election.

"I spoke with former MP (Barataria/San Juan) Saddam (Hosein), he said they’re coming in swiftly, and that voter turnout is high.

"So in some of the seats the turnout is high, and that’s good news for us. Moruga/Tableland as well, the turnout for this election is higher than the previous election."

For the remainder of the evening, the opposition leader confirmed she would be visiting some of the other polling stations in her constituency and would be "live on the phone," following up what’s happening in other constituencies.

After speaking to the media, an elderly female constituent offered a bunch of purple orchids to Persad-Bissessar, which she accepted.

She also took a few pictures with the woman’s grandchildren before leaving.

"I expect by 8 pm my seat should be declared (in her favour)," she said.