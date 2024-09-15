Freeport woman critical after husband sets her ablaze

A Freeport woman is warded in critical condition at hospital after her husband set her on fire during an argument on September 14.

The 41-year-old Maraj Avenue, Mission Road, Freeport woman told police she got into an altercation with her common-law husband around 5.30 am and that he doused her with gasoline and set her on fire.

The woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she was warded.