Mother worried but hopeful over Freeport woman, 41, set ablaze

THE mother of the 41-year-old woman, who is fighting for her life in the hospital after being set on fire over the weekend is worried but optimistic, despite the dire circumstances.

“Yesterday the doctors told me that her kidneys are failing, and the possibility exists that the other organs would fail also.

“She is my one and only daughter. This is hard to deal with,” Chandradaye Maraj-Adams told Newsday on September 17.

“What happened to her was totally outrageous.

“There is nothing I can do or say right now, but I am trying to deal with it. Thank God I have my other two sons and her children, family and friends who are helping me to deal with this.”

On September 14, around 5 am, her daughter Afiya Adams, of Maraj Avenue, off Mission Road, in Freeport, was doused with a flammable substance and then set on fire by a close male relative in the house.

She had just returned home from a family birthday celebration in Golconda, San Fernando.

From what Maraj-Adams learnt, the suspect was waiting for Adams to return home and then attacked “out of jealousy and rage.”

Adams lives with two of her three children. The two, nine and 15, were in the house at the time of the attack.

Adams was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where she remains in a critical condition.

Adams’s worried mother added, “Her mouth is taped, and she cannot talk. She is burnt from her chin, going straight down her body.”

On the night of September 15, the suspect surrendered to the police. He, too, has burn wounds, but his condition is not as severe as Adams’s.

Up to September 17, he was at the burns unit of the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

PC Tull of the Freeport police station is investigating.