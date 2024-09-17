England's Chris Jordan replaces Ali Khan in TKR squad

In this March 14, 2023 file photo, England's Chris Jordan (L) follows the ball after a shot played by Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (R) during the third and last T20 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. - AP PHOTO

ENGLAND all-rounder Chris Jordan will join the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the remainder of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

TKR still have six matches to play in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

American Ali Khan was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury. Khan, a fast bowler, has not played in this year's competition.

Jordan played a few matches for TKR in the 2019 season. During that tournament, the Englishman showed his athleticism as he took a spectacular one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Barbados Tridents batsman Jonathan Carter. Jordan, a pacer, will be an asset especially in the bowling department with his variations.

TKR will play their next match against defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on September 18 at 7 pm.

In other news, Amazon Warriors have signed leg spinner Nathan Sowter as a temporary replacement for captain Imran Tahir. Tahir is recovering from injury and is expected to be unavailable for ten days.