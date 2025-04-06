Emrit calls for swift turnaround as Red Force shift focus to title-decider

TT Red Force players celebrate a wicket against Jamaica during the West Indies Four Day Championship match, on April 2, 2025 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy , Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s disappointing 223-run loss to the Jamaica Scorpions in their latest West Indies Four-Day Championship outing has left head coach Rayad Emrit calling for a swift turnaround as they prepare for a must-win, tournament-deciding clash against Guyana Harpy Eagles on April 9.

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Red Force batted poorly in both innings, scoring a meagre 171 in response to Jamaica’s 372 in the first innings, and then falling for a shabby 165 in the second, chasing 389 for victory.

Victory for the fifth-place Jamaicans over second-ranked TT came within three days.

Speaking after the defeat, Emrit didn’t hide his disappointment with the performance, especially after his side had Jamaica in a vulnerable position at 151/6 in the first innings.

He also pointed to fielding lapses in the second innings as a significant factor in the result. Their underwhelming batting performances in both innings further compounded their woes.

“It’s difficult because it’s not the result we wanted,” he said. “We didn’t do what we set out to do. We were in a very good position… a couple chances went down and we paid dearly for it and that was probably the difference in the game. And in our turn to the crease, in both innings we didn’t bat well at all. We just have to brush past this now and not think about it too much.”

This was TT’s first loss of the season, having won four and drawn one of their past five matches before Jamaica.

Looking ahead, the team’s upcoming fixture against Guyana sees the coveted trophy within reach of both nations. Victory for either team crowns them 2025 champions.

Defending champions Guyana have won the title seven times in the past nine years while Red Force last lifted the trophy in 2006.

On the upcoming contest, Emrit said, “We spoke about it last night. It’s been a while since we’ve been in this situation,” Emrit said, acknowledging the pressure on his players.

“Some of the guys’ nerves may have stepped in which is normal. What is important is that we are here in this position and we’re the only ones that can take it to the next level.”

Despite the loss, Emrit highlighted some positives from the game, including the return to form of Shannon Gabriel and the continued consistency of Joshua Da Silva with the bat.

He also credited spinners Bryan Charles and Khary Pierre, and fast bowler Joshua James, for their aggression with the ball, particularly in the second innings.

“Shannon was back bowling at his best… and Da Silva continued his good form. Unlucky he didn’t get a century.”

However, Emrit confirmed the injured but crucial asset Yannic Cariah will not feature for the rest of the tournament after picking up an injury before the Jamaica tie.

He did not bowl against Jamaica and was missed from the TT attack. He did bat, but was ineffective, scoring two runs not out in the first innings and made a duck in the second.

“We missed him dearly… he would have been our trump card,” he said, adding that a replacement would be named soon.

As TT prepare for the decisive encounter against Guyana, Emrit remains confident in his squad’s ability to bounce back.

“We’ve shown good character throughout the season. We’ve been in tough positions and bounced back. We have match winners in the team and we have to believe a little more.”

TT will be hoping that belief and execution align in their final match — a game that will ultimately decide their season and if they can bring an end to an over 18-year regional four-day title drought.

“We need to forget about the Jamaica game and be positive. We know we can do it and we have what it takes to do so. We’re still in a good frame of mind although the guys were disappointed, but we remain positive looking forward.”