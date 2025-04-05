PM: PNM not building vanity projects

Prime Minister Stuart Young, centre, and other government officials during a tour of the San Fernando Fishing Centre at King’s Wharf, San Fernando on April 5. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRIME Minister Stuart Young says the PNM is not about building vanity projects or making promises it cannot deliver.

He made this statement when he toured the new $35 million San Fernando Fishing Centre at King's Wharf, San Fernando on April 5.

Young said an observation of the facility and other developments taking place nearby demonstrate the work of a responsible government.

He advised the population not to be misled by the claims of the PNM's political opponents that nothing is happening under the government.

PNM San Fernando West candidate Faris Al-Rawi briefed Young about other developments taking place in the constituency such as housing construction and plans to develop a marina in the area.

Al-Rawi has been San Fernando West MP since September 2015 and is seeking a third term on April 28.

He said the developments taking place in San Fernando are things which people have been talking about for the last 40 years.

Al-Rawi thanked Young and former prime minister Dr Rowley for the roles they played in advancing development in San Fernando since 2015.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16. Young was officially sworn in as prime minister one day later.