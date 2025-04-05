Forde not daunted by UNC challenger

Prime Minister Stuart Young and PNM's Tunapuna candidate Esmond Forde during a walkabout on March 20. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PNM candidate and former MP for Tunapuna Esmond Forde sought to set himself apart from his UNC rival Roger Alexander by saying it was he who was the local candidate in the April 28 general election. Forde said he went to school in Tunapuna and lived in the constituency.

"If a candidate is not from Tunapuna, he starts at a disadvantage."

Forde spoke to reporters at Upper El Dorado Community Centre after filing his nomination form with the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) returning officer on April 4.

Forde said some people asked why he attended so many wakes, but said he usually accepted invitations to such events.

Saying he knew members of the UNC constituency executive in Tunapuna, he asked why none of them wanted to vie against him (rather than Alexander).

>

Calling the names of many streets in Tunapuna that he said he frequented, he doubted Alexander had a similar familiarity with the constituency.

Forde said he was totally unawed by the crime-fighting reputation of Alexander, whom he alluded was an outsider to Tunapuna.

"He was a policeman for many years. What has he done? What does he bring to the table now?"

In contrast, Forde said that under his tenure, Tunapuna was now covered by the Eagle Eye CCTV camera project initiated by the business community.

"The government and police have been their best.

"We have been working in Tunapuna. Crime has been down.

"We have been having a series of community meetings – right here at this community centre, at Hillview College. We have had meetings in churches in order to bring to the people what we are going to do about crime."

Forde said Tunapuna residents had been excited by a recent visited by Prime Minister Stuart Young, who was due to visit again on April 5 for a PNM rally at Exodus panyard.

Asked for his message to youth, he urged them to ensure they become employable, as he noted a plethora of courses offered via the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.

>

"Persons need to come out and apply. I try my best."