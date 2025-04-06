Paul retains sprint crown, Campbell golden in Elite Pan Am Cycling

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul. - FILE PHOTO

NICHOLAS Paul retained his Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships men’s sprint title for a third consecutive year while Teniel Campbell pedalled to gold in the women’s points race when day three rode off at the National Olympic Velodrome in Asunción, Paraguay, on April 5.

Paul was ruthless in his title defence and cruised through the rounds to win gold ahead of Colombian and eventual silver medallist Kevin Quintero.

After he and compatriot Njisane Phillip advanced to the quarter-final stage on day two, the pair returned to the track in search of a spot in the semis.

Up against Canadian James Hedgecock, Phillip missed out on advancing as the North American got the better of the two-time TT Olympian in the one-race ride-off. Paul, however, made no mistake against Argentinian Lucas Villar and breezed past the South American.

Into the semis, Paul met Hedgecock and outmatched his opponent. Paul toyed behind him for most of the race but with two laps to go, he burst into action and sped past Hedgecock to seal a spot in the gold medal race.

Likewise, Quintero defeated countryman Cristian Ortega in the semis to set up an enticing final against Paul.

He, however, was no match for the former flying 200m world record holder. Paul, this time, kept an early lead, and when he began pumping his legs furiously with two laps to go, Quintero could not catch him, and Paul rode to glory.

Earlier, pro endurance cyclist Campbell showed grit to top the field in the women’s points race.

Across the 25km distance, Campbell scored 41 points after the ten sprints in this event. She topped the field ahead of Mexican silver medalist Sofia Arreola Navarro (28 pts) and Colombian bronze receiver Elizabeth Castano Quintero.

After the keenly contested race, Campbell had to be assisted off the track by a TT official as she limped toward the centre of the velodrome.

Not long after, she was scheduled to ride for bronze in the individual pursuit finals. An undeterred but visibly tired Campbell met Canadian Skyler Goudswaard but was beaten into fourth spot.

On the final day April 6, TT speedster Makaira Wallace returns to the track for the opening round of men’s keirin competition.