Cops probe Cunupia abduction

- File photo

A 46-year-old man who has dual citizenship with the UK was abducted in Cunupia on April 4.

The victim, Zaheer Esat, is the owner of a private school for troubled children in Leicestershire, England.

A police report described Esat as bald, stockily built, with a moustache and beard.

He is of East Indian descent, 5’9 in height and is fair in complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black Kurta, black pants and slippers.

>

Police said around 1.50 pm, Esat was with his father and brother-in-law in a car on Warren Road after attending a nearby mosque.

As they reached the Southern Main Road, they were blocked by another vehicle.

A gunman came out of the vehicle and told all three men to bow their heads, the report said.

The gunman took Esat out of the car and put him in their vehicle which sped away.

Officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit are continuing investigations.