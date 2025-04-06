Rangers, Civic draw 1-1 while AC PoS, Club Sando end goalless

Athletic Club Port of Spain's Michael Chaves (L) battles for the ball during the TT Premier football League Tier I match, against Club Sando, on April 4, at the Mahaica Sports Complex, Point Fortin. - (via TT Premier Football League)

Defending Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one champions AC Port of Spain missed a chance to get within the top two spots as they battled to a goalless draw against Club Sando at the Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin on April 4.

The result saw AC PoS remain third, on 26 points, on the 12-team standings, and provided an opportunity for second-placed MIC Central FC (27 pts) to increase the gap when they faced Caledonia AIA (20 pts) at Ken Cooke Grounds in St James, after press time, on April 5.

Club Sando’s one point salvaged from the contest also saw them remain in seventh place, with 19 pts.

In the other contest at Mahaica, hosts Point Fortin Civic salvaged a 1-1 result versus Terminix La Horquetta Rangers after Kelon Williams snagged a 75th-minute penalty to tie things up.

This, after Rangers’ Casein St Rose scored the opener for the visitors in the 39th minute. The one point each for both teams did little to propel them further up the standings as Rangers (14 pts) remain in eighth and Civic (seven pts), sits in a challenging 11th spot, just three points above cellar-placed Eagles FC.

In matches after press time at Ken Cooke Grounds on April 5, Central FC met Caledonia while the unbeaten and current league leaders Defence Force (39 pts) take on struggling Eagles FC, who’ve only recorded one win from their 2025 campaign.

The Army/Coast Guard combination is expected to extend their flawless run to 14 in as many matches as they inch closer to lifting the covered TTPFL tier one title.

On April 6 at the Arima Velodrome, ninth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (13 pts) take on tenth-ranked Prisons FC (13 pts) from 5 pm while fourth-placed San Juan Jabloteh (24 pts) aim to break into the top three when they face fifth-ranked Police FC (20 pts).

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*13*13*0*0*48*13*35*39

Central FC*13*9*0*4*35*24*11*27

AC PoS*14*7*5*2*29*15*14*26

Jabloteh*13*7*3*3*30*21*9*24

Police FC*13*7*2*4*38*22*16*23

Caledonia*13*6*2*5*22*26*-4*20

Club Sando*14*5*4*5*21*16*5*19

La Horquetta Rangers*14*3*5*6*23*26*-3*14

1976 FC Phoenix*13*3*4*6*19*26*-7*13

Prisons FC*13*2*3*8*15*26*-11*9

Point Fortin Civic*14*2*1*11*13*36*-23*7

Eagles FC*13*1*1*11*10*52*-42*4