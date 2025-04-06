Over 30 meet Carifta standard on Day II of national trials

(FILE) TT sprinter Kadeem Chinapoo . - NAAA

Over 30 Trinidad and Tobago track athletes met the 2025 Carifta Games qualifying standards in their respective disciplines when day two of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) Carifta trials sprinted off at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on April 5.

Chinapoo brothers Kadeem and Hakeem, both of Simplex, notched a one-two finish in the Under-20 boys 100m event, with the former clocking 10.522 seconds and the latter 10.527s. Both dipped below the Carifta standard of 10.58s.

It was another close call to separate third and fourth as Burnley’s Trevaughn Stewart crossed the finish line in 10.551s while Point Fortin New Jets’ Bacchus Charles was fourth in 10.557s. Both also sealed Carifta qualification.

The top three finishers of the U17 boys 100m also bettered the Carifta standard by going under the 10.99s standard. Phoenix’s Alex Seepersad (10.73s), Burnley’s Jayden Goodridge (10.76s) and Zenith’s Jquan Douglas (10.78s) all staked claim for a national team pick.

The top five U20 boys 400m finishers — +one A Week’s Da Shaun Lezama (47.10s), Abilene’s Daeshaun Cole (47.24s), RSS’ Ben Bannister (47.66s), Memphis’ Joshua Perry (48.05s), UTT’s Mourice Guevara (48.26s) — all surpassed the 48.59s standard.

All three finishers of the U20 girls 1500m achieved the Carifta qualifying standard after going under the four minutes and 52 seconds (4.52.00) marker. Winning the event was RSS Phoenix’s Natalia Eastman (4.46.77) and rounding off the top three finishers were +one A Week’s Kayleigh Forde (4.47.33) and Aniqah Bailey (4.51.82) respectively.

No field athletes threw or leapt beyond Carifta qualification on day two. Day three of the trials continues on April 6 at the south venue.

TT will host the Carifta Games from April 19-21.

Other TT Carifta Qualifiers

Boys

U17

100m - Jquan Douglas (Zenith) 10.78s; Jayden Goodridge (Burnley) 10.78s; Alex Seepersad 10.87s; Elijah Soanes (+one A Week) 10.93s; Isaiah Teesdale (Simplex) 10.99s; Jonas Guytan (Cougars) 10.99s

110m hurdles - Omari Brown (Neon Wolves) 13.99s; Devonte Romeo (Kaizen) 14.91s

400m - Brion Scott (+one A Week) 48.81s; Darion Whiteman (RSS) 49.15s; Khordel Lewis (+one A Week) 49.89s

1500m - Christopher Sammy (+one A Week) 4.06.90; Armani Dillon (Concorde) 4.14.66

U20

110m hurdles - Tyrique Vincent (Concorde) 14.40s

1500m - Omare Thompson (+one A Week) 4.03.72; Darius Harding (Concorde) 4.06.30; Jayden Alexander (Mercury) 4.07.15

Girls

U17

100m - Xiah Tobias (Zenith) 12.02s

100m hurdles - Zariah Pascall (D’Abadie) 14.72s; Khemyah Anderson (Kaizen) 14.99s; Kelis Alexander (Neon Wolves) 15.37s

1500m - Oshea Cummings (Zenith) 4.43.41; Shiah Lewis (+one A Week) 4.53.83

U20

100m hurdles - Jenna Thomas (IG Fastlane) 14.11s; Mc Kailah Warde (Neon Wolves) 14.58s; Tenique Vincent (Concorde) 14.81s