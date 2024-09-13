Body found in Valencia, San Juan man gunned down

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Police are investigating two separate incidents that took place on Wednesday evening.

On September 11 the body of a man with no known address was found in Valencia, and a 46-year-old man was gunned down in San Juan.

In the first incident, police said around 4.40 pm on September 11, they received a call and went to Baptiste Street in Valencia.

When they got there, the man who called the police said around 4.30 pm, he went to water his plants and found the body of Pius Arnaud.

Arnaud, 69, was found naked on a mattress in the washroom of the house.

A district medical officer later examined the body and told police there was a cut at the back of Arnaud's head.

Arnaud's body was to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.

Two hours later, Damian Errol Dyett Jr, 46, was gunned down in San Juan.

Police say around 6.45 pm, residents of Sunshine Avenue heard gunshots. They then saw Dyett lying in the road at the corner of Vita Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

A resident took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was pronounced dead at 6.59 pm.

Crime-scene officers attached to the North Eastern Division found 14 9mm spent shell casings marked, "9mm Luger," six metal fragments and one live 9mm round.

Police are continuing investigations.