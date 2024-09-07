Fatima edge Pres 2-1 to lift NGC Super Cup

Fatima College celebrate their victory in the SSFL NGC Super Cup match after defeating Presentation College, San Fernando 2-1. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Last season's Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champions Fatima College lifted the first title of the 2024 season on September 6 when they got a 2-1 win against Presentation College (San Fernando) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo to pocket a $5,000 prize and the National Gas Company (NGC) Super Cup.

The Super Cup is a match featuring the premier division champions and the National Intercol winners from the previous season.

Fatima rested talents such as 2023 SSFL Player of the Year Michael Chaves and national youth attacker Caden Trestrail. However, that did little to curtail Fatima's momentum and they got goals in either half from the lively Luke Correia and defender Matthew Barrington to see off the threat of their southern counterparts, who got a late consolation goal from captain and central defender Cody Cooper.

In humid conditions, a Presentation team which included the TT men's Under-20 team trio of Levi Jones, Duhrell Young and Cooper, started the brighter of the two teams without creating many clear-cut chances.

Wide player Roshaun Doobay looked a threat in the early stages with his blistering speed, and he forced a fine save from Fatima goalkeeper Shameal O'Brien in the 14th minute. The 16-year-old O'Brien delivered a shrewd performance between the sticks and commanded his box nicely. Unfortunately, his evening was cut short in the 75th minute when he was stretchered away in the waiting ambulance after receiving a knock from strapping Presentation forward Caleb Boyce in a coming together between the two players.

In the 18th minute of play, O'Brien and his defenders were caught unawares by a teasing Micah Brathwaite cross, but no Presentation attackers were in the six-yard box to make them pay.

If O'Brien's performance was assured, opposing number Renaldo Lee put on a more nervous showing in the Presentation goal, and he made an awkward save in the 29th minute to stop a long-range hit by Correia.

With Fatima's confidence growing in the encounter, flanker Jonathan Mason wasted a presentable chance in the 43rd minute after midfielder Jedaiah King picked off a sloppy back pass.

In first-half stoppage-time, Fatima got the opening goal of the contest when Correia stylishly passed into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after a marauding run down the right by the lanky Levi Smith.

Corriea's calm finish underscored his quality which he gave glimpses of in the contest with his close control and deceptive change of pace.

Barrington doubled Fatima's lead from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, but before that, the centre back made a brilliant last-ditch interception in the 64th minute to stop a charging run from attacker Vaughn Clement.

In the 72nd minute, the Fatima rear guard had another crucial intervention, as a brave O'Brien stormed out of his area to throw himself at the feet of Boyce who looked to be through on goal. O'Brien's bravery cost him, though, as he played no further part in the match after the clash.

Just moments later, referee Cecile Hinds made a critical call which ultimately decided the fate of the game when she pointed to the penalty spot after a shot from substitute Jahaem Bailey struck Cooper. With the defender's hand at his side, it appeared to be a harsh call.

Barrington had no time for sympathy as he sent Lee the wrong way to make it 2-0.

In the sixth minute of stoppage-time, Cooper made amends and gave the Presentation fans something to cheer about when he headed home via a deflection from a right-side corner.

The "Pres Lions" posse roared as they dreamt of a comeback, but Hinds' final whistle blew mere seconds after the restart as Fatima got the win to put last season's NGC Super Cup loss to St Benedict’s behind them.

Last week, Fatima manager Stephen Williams said his team will be targeting a "clean sweep" of the competitions this season. The Fatima supporters will hope this is the start of something special.