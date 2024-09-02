WASA: Hollis pipeline fixed, water treatment plant restarted

- File photo

CUSTOMERS supplied with pipe-borne water from the Hollis Reservoir can expect a resumption in supply soon, said WASA in a statement on September 1 in a final update on repairs done.

"The authority advises customers served by the Hollis Water Treatment Plant that repairs to the ruptured 24-inch diameter Hollis transmission pipeline, across the river in the vicinity of the Valencia bridge, were completed ahead of time and the facility restarted at 6 am today.

"The authority congratulates all members of the emergency repair team, who worked throughout the night to ensure the job was completed in the shortest possible time."

WASA said that even as it continued the process of re-energising the Hollis transmission/distribution pipeline network, the procedure might result in a discoloured water supply. The authority is currently doing flushing out the network, to fully clear the system within 12 hours.

"Customers who may be receiving a discoloured supply, are advised to let their taps run until it clears."

Customers in most affected areas are expected to have their service restored over a 24 hour period, in line with established supply schedules.

"However, some customers at the extremities or elevated areas of the distribution system may experience longer delays in having their service restored."

A limited truck-borne service is available upon request, via the WASA services app available via the Play Store or Apple store, or the customer portal on the WASA’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.

Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s customer call centre (toll free) at 800-4420/26.

"The authority thanks customers for their patience and understanding."

On the afternoon of August 31, a WASA statement said the authority was mobilising to repair a leak to the transmission main, a task originally due for completion by 8 am on September 1. It had said affected areas included parts of Arima, D'Abadie and Arouca – including O'Meara Road, La Florisante and Bon Aire – plus areas along the Eastern Main Road from Arima to Arouca.