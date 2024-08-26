Progress for pan – Ramsey-Moore gives thanks for strides made by national instrument

Pan Trinbago President Beverley Ramsey-Moore enjoys the worship session at the organisation's annual thanksgiving service, at its Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, headquarters on August 25. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Overcast and humid conditions did not stop members of the pan fraternity from gathering to sing, dance, worship and give thanks for the last year which was they said had been memorable and momentous for the steelpan.

Pan Trinbago's yearly thanksgiving service – the last event for steelpan month – took place in the carpark of its headquarters on Dundonald Street, Melville Lane on August 25.

It saw powerful religious musical interludes from Stephanie Joseph and uplifting steelpan performances from Pangelics Steel Orchestra.

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore said the organisation was in the best position it had ever been in.

"When we got elected, there was confusion and financial struggle and we didn't want to carry it (the burden).

"The PM (Prime Minister) asked me 'Why take up your good Tobago self and put it in Pan Trinbago?'"

Ramsey-Moore explained the first day she sat in her chair, an eviction notice came.

"The previous executive owed over $370,000.

"It was court order, after court order, after court order."

Ramsey-Moore says advice from her daughter helped form a new focus and vision for Pan Trinbago, bringing the organisation to where it is.

At the Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024 (orchestra finals) held at the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on August 24, the Dr Rowley announced that Pan Trinbago's new headquarters would be built at the old post office site by the Waterfront.

"Pan Trinbago has agreed to a design of the building and very soon the architects will have an idea of what that building will look like.

"I guarantee you that you will be very proud. It will look somewhere like a pan!"

Ramsey-Moore described the process of Pan Trinbago's fight for a new headquarters.

"Over 20 years of suffering in the wilderness.

"I don't know why we could not accomplish the mission down the road (Trincity), but I suspect the ancestors did not want to go back in a cane field."

She was happy for the support of the government and corporate TT being "on-board" with Pan Trinbago's plans.

She thanked those who had helped in the past, namely Israel Khan, SC, who gave Pan Trinbago a building, rent-free for roughly two years and everyone that still helped.

Ramsey-Moore also spoke on the financial health of the organisation and said, "Pan Trinbago had clean audits for the first time in 30 years."

On August 21, Ramsey-Moore told Newsday that pan was having an "awesome moment" in the country.

On that same day, during the formal opening parade of Pan and Powder, Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne announced the steelpan would feature on the city's emblem.

On August 18, PM Rowley announced the pan would replace Christopher Columbus' ships on the coat of arms.

"I feel we are gaining new heights every day as we focus on this God-given instrument which we have also given the world,” she said.

On August 25, at Pan Trinbago's thanksgiving service, she dismissed the tassa association's claims of the "tassa being more local than the steelpan."

"Bring the tassa on stage and bring the pan on stage.

"All I would have to say is 'Play the national instrument!'

"Sometimes you don't give traction to unnecessary voices."

Pan Trinbago's secretary Denise Hernandez said the more thanks the organisation gave, the more blessings it would receive.

"Last year we blessed our new headquarters and asked for blessing in the year to come.

"In this one year, what tremendous blessing this organisation has received."

Henandez said the strength, resilience, direction, vision and mission of where steelpan should go was all "blessed."

She listed the biggest highlights for Pan Trinbago and the pan fraternity over the last year – the proclamation of the steelpan as the national instrument and the geographical indication for the steelpan (a 20-year journey of telling the world the birth-place of the steelpan), second World Steelpan Day and the World Steelpan Fesitival.

"After an 11-year hiatus we brought back the national steelpan music festival.

"In three short months, what a festival it has been."

Ramsey-Moore said the organisation would continue to work at putting pan at the forefront.

The pan season ends on August 31, a month break will be taken and the new pan season will begin in October.