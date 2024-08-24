Music to ears from Scotland

Keith Scotland SC - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: We listened with rapt attention as Keith Scotland SC delivered the PNM’s findings and proposals on constitutional reform at the PNM convention on August 18, never failing to underscore the importance and value of this exercise.

To my great satisfaction and that of my reluctant, sceptical 17-year-old grandson, unlike other undertakings of this nature, he spoke in a language which was like music to the layman's ears, without taking away from the substance (substance being subjective, of course).

To use one of his choice words, he was pellucidly clear in rationalising the proposals, aligning them with reality.

For a constitution to be intentional it must first be understood.

I await the presentation of "we the people."

Kudos to the minister.

ANN MARIE and JEREMIAH DAVIDSON

San Fernando