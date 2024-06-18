Examining patriotism

THE EDITOR: Most times it is expected that NGOs issue messages on special days. Labour Day often falls near to Father's Day and both present opportunities for statements as relevant.

With this in mind (and mindful of our failure to act on Father's Day), the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago hopes that the lessons to be learnt from both will be embraced fully.

The country perceives a male gender inequality and even crisis. Fathers were widely portrayed in the media as among our best citizens, for which we should be grateful. Even now we may appeal to men to duly live up to expectations and play their part.

As we have been advocating, these occasions also serve to remind us of the need to examine our patriotism. Labour Day brings one of our national watchwords, "production," into focus.

It must be a time for leaders of the working class to drive home to members the concept of an honest day's work for honest pay. Of course there is agitation, as necessary, for seeking the interests of members and equally for employers to show a sense of willingness to ensure this concept.

The organisation extends greetings to all parties involved and reiterate the need to see the country progress via our collective efforts.

