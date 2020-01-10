Hosts make early exit in UWI T20

Teshawn Castro, of Marchin Patriots International, hits a big shot in his team's match against UWI Cricket Club, at the UWI-Unicom T20 tournament in St Augustine on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

Queen's Park Cricket Club booted hosts UWI out the 2020 UWI-Unicom Twenty20 tournament on Thursday night with a comfortable six-wicket victory in Group A to continue their title defence. UWI batted first and were bowled out for a paltry 102 in 19.1 overs with the Parkites then easing to 103 for four wickets in just 12.5 overs, thanks to Kirstan Kallicharan's patient 31 off 26 with three fours and a six.

Queen's Park had Dexter Sween to thank for setting the pace, though, as he racked up figures of 3/10 In his four overs. Sunil Narine chipped in with two for 22 while Tion Webster continued to show his all-round form by nabbing two for 29. Man-of-the-match Sween removed the first three batters – Aaron Alfred (two), Wendell George (caught and bowled for 13) and Navin Bedassie (one) – to peg UWI back early. Sion Hackett top scored with 19 before Webster dismissed him and Stephawn Solomon for 12. Emilio Gopaul made a cameo with 16 but he lost his stumps to Philton Williams as no other batsmen reached double figures.

The Parkites dazzled in their turn at the crease with openers Webster and Narine taking Hackett for 16 in the first over. Narine did the bulk of the early damage as they raced to 31 in just two overs. By this time both batsmen had two fours each with Narine nailing a six as well. However, the West Indies star would top-edge Solomon to George for 17 off 15. Webster went on to slog a couple fours off Ian Boyce (two for 22) before the bowler had him playing into Hackett's hands for 19 off 13 (four fours).

Kallicharan and Justin Guillen slowed off the gas a bit with the latter making 12 off eight balls. Guillen swept Boyce for four and pulled Solomon over the ropes for a maximum before top-edging Boyce to Gopaul with the score at 71 for three in the eighth. It was a mere formality at this stage as Daron Cruickshank entered as Kallicharan got into rhythm with some fours. Hackett would claim Kallicharan, however, skying to Aaron Nanan at long off for ten off 14.

Kallicharan ended the match with a six off Nanan to also put Marchin Patriots into the quarter-finals. Today's Group C action has matches at 10 am, 2 pm and 6 pm between Clarke Road, Powergen and Defence Force. The quarter-finals take place on January 14 and 15, the semis are on January 17 and 18, with the final to be played on January 19 at the same venue.