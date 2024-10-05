Cabo Star temporarily relocated on October 8 and 9

The MV Cabo Star. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PASSENGERS using the inter-island cargo vessel, the MV Cabo Star, are advised that the docking of the vessel has been relocated to the Government Shipping Service, at the Port of Spain ferry terminal on October 8 and 9 to make way for the arrival of the first cruise ship of the season.

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd advised of the change on October 5.

The company said the Cabo Star usually utilises berth three at the Port of Spain Cruise Ship Complex, which is the assigned area for cruise ships, naval vessels and other ships that wish to call at the main port area.

It added during the cruise ship season, when berth three is in full use, inter-island cargo operations are affected, resulting in the non-sailing of the Cabo Star.

The company said the Seabourn Venture, the first cruise ship of the 2024/2025 season, will arrive in Port of Spain on October 8.

“As such, to ensure continuity of the transportation of commercial vehicles and cargoes, the Cabo Star will be relocated to the GSS Port of Spain ferry terminal on October 8 and 9 whilst the Seabourn Venture is in port,” it said.

The company said the MV Cabo Star will return to berth three from October 10 for its continued operations until further notice.

As a result of these changes, the company said there would be a temporary disruption in traffic along Wrightson Road, near to the Port of Spain ferry terminal.

It advised confirmed travellers to Tobago to arrive at the terminal two hours in advance for their scheduled sailings. The company also advised motorists are advised to proceed with caution, observe directional signs and follow instructions from the port police officers and traffic wardens.

In a separate release, the company also advised that sailings of the Galleon’s Passage will be cancelled on October 8 and 9.

The company said some 57 passengers from Port of Spain and 36 from Scarborough have been affected by these cancelled sailings. It said the passengers will be contacted and accommodated on any other available sailings of the ferry service.

The company said it regrets the inconvenience caused by these cancellations.