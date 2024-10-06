St Benedict's beat Fatima 3-1 in Mahaica, go top of SSFL

Arima North Secondary Criston Gomez (L) vies with a San Juan North midfilder to claim the header during the SSFL Premiership match at the San Juan North Secondary on October 5, 2024 in San Juan. - Daniel Prentice

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division holders Fatima College (16 points) were knocked from the top of the 2024 table on October 5 when they fell to a 3-1 loss to new leaders St Benedict’s College (19 points) at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin.

A clash between the top two teams in the 2023 season, this encounter also saw the last two premier division winners going head-to-head, and it didn’t disappoint.

Coming off a tight 2-1 defeat to St Anthony’s College on October 2, Fatima opened the scoring through Micaiah Leach in the 30th minute.

However, the hosts were back on level terms before the end of the first half, as their enterprising attacker Derrel Garcia found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. The national youth player was back at it in the 59th minute when he converted from the penalty spot, before midfielder Ethan Trotman scored in the 80th minute to hand the north powerhouse a second straight loss.

Fatima slipped to second spot with the defeat, and they were joined on 16 points by national intercol holders Presentation College (San Fernando) who got a thumping 5-0 victory over the 15th-placed Speyside Secondary at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Statistically with the meanest defence in the league, “Pres” shared the love at the other end of the pitch versus the Tobago outfit as five different players got on the scoresheet. Ace striker Caleb Boyce was one of the players to find the net, along with national under-20 defenders Cody Cooper and Duhrell Young.

On enemy territory in Bourg Mulatresse, Arima North Secondary (14 points) maintained their unbeaten run and climbed to fourth spot when they got a 2-1 win over San Juan North Secondary in a meeting between last season’s east zone intercol finalists.

San Juan talisman Lindell Sween scored in the first half, but the “Dial Dynamos” had the last say with goals by Micha’el John and Jahmarley Caleb, who scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.

In Tobago, Queen’s Royal College (13 points) continued their resurgence when they got a 2-1 victory over the newly promoted Signal Hill Secondary. Teshaun Frankyln got on the scoresheet for the Royalians who are now on a four-game unbeaten run after their surprise loss versus the cellar-placed Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School last month. QRC are now fifth on the 16-team table. In Westmoorings, St Anthony’s (12 points) moved to sixth place when they got a 3-1 win over Miracle Ministries, with Andell Fraser, Joshua Miller and Davoure Thomas doing the business for the “Tigers.”

In Mucurapo, St Mary’s College (ten points) notched a second straight win as they blanked hosts East Mucurapo Secondary by a 1-0 margin courtesy a second-half goal from Kristian James. In the televised match, St Augustine Secondary (seven points) climbed out of the relegation zone when they got a 1-0 won over Trinity College East in Trincity, with Shumba Cudjoe scoring the game’s lone item via a sweet volley in the 12th minute.

Elsewhere, the match between Malick Secondary and four-time premier division winners Naparima College was postponed due to a reported medical emergency for a member of the former team’s technical staff.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*7*6*1*0*12*4*8*19

Fatima*8*5*1*2*20*7*13*16

Presentation (San Fernando)*7*5*1*1*15*3*12*16

Arima North*8*3*5*0*12*4*8*14

QRC*8*4*1*3*11*8*3*13

St Anthony's College*6*4*0*2*14*7*7*12

Naparima*6*3*2*1*13*5*8*11

St Mary's College*8*3*1*4*8*16*-8*10

San Juan North*8*3*0*5*11*12*-1*9

Malick*7*2*2*3*13*13*0*8

Signal Hill*7*2*2*3*14*16*-2*8

St Augustine*6*2*1*3*5*11*-6*7

Trinity East*8*2*0*6*12*16*-4*6

East Mucurapo*7*2*0*5*4*9*-5*6

Speyside*5*1*1*3*7*14*-7*4

Miracle Ministries PHS*8*1*0*7*3*29*-26*3