Sunshine Snacks CEO defends choosing Shenseea

Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea and her son Rajeiro "Raj" Lee with Sunshine Snacks combo packs in Jamaica. They are the new brand ambassadors for Sunshine Snacks. - Photo courtesy Shenseea's Instagram page

Kristen-Le Chelle Winchester

DESPITE social media criticism of Sunshine Snacks selecting dancehall artiste Shenseea as its newest brand ambassador, deputy chairman and CEO of Associated Brands Group Nicholas Lok Jack defended it, saying her charitable efforts during Hurricane Beryl played a pivotal role in the company's decision.

In a phone interview with Newsday on October 4, Lok Jack said Shenseea’s commitment to giving back to her home country, Jamaica, aligns with the brand’s values.

On September 25, the company said Shenseea and her eight-year-old son Rajeiro "Raj" Lee will be the brand’s regional ambassadors.

On July 1, a category 4 hurricane devastated parts of Jamaica, the Grenadian islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and several islands in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

After the hurricane’ hitJamaica, Shenseea returned to her hometown of St Elizabeth to assist those severely affected. Accompanied by her son, she distributed tarpaulins and food packages.

“We chose Shenseea – and it's not just her, but it’s also her son Raj – particularly for her community work as well as for her ability to bring awareness to the brand,” said Lok Jack.

He said moving forward she would help with the company’s “charitable side of things” in Jamaica as well as being the brand’s regional ambassador.

He said the intent is not for Shenseea to represent the brand in its entirety, but she will represent the snacks that cater to the adult market such as Sun Mix peanuts. Lee will represent the kid-friendly aspect of the brand.

“I don't think that Sunshine Snacks is exclusively a children's brand. We have a lot of sub-brands that attend to different segments of the market. We attend to different markets depending on the level of sensitivities.

“We have cheese balls and corn curls, which are very 'kiddy' in its context.

"And how we use the Shenseea personality will be according to the brand and the positioning – which specific brand we tie the product itself to.”

On October 3, Trinidad and Tobago activist Umar Abdullah, leader of the First Wave Movement, described Shenseea’s music as “hypersexualised” and said he was "deeply appalled" by the brand’s choice of her as an ambassador, saying it was a “reckless endorsement that demonstrates an alarming lack of moral, ethical, and family values that should form the foundation of any reputable company."

Lok Jack denied the brand was trying to sexualise children’s snacks.

“By no means do we intend to try to use sexuality to try and sell snacks. However, if you've ever been to Jamaica in a Jamaican context, you see the context of a Red Bull or peanuts or Magnum – it is not uncommon in that market, and that's a big market for us.”

In an Instagram carousel post on October 3, with photos from last month's Sunshine Snacks media launch, Shenseea expressed her excitement for the partnership saying it will be a long and prosperous.

“How ironic is it that the biggest snack company in the Caribbean took interest in my philanthropic desire to give back to Jamaica after the hurricane, (and) has now chosen my son and I to represent the brand globally?

“We are looking forward to helping you spread the Sunshine everywhere we go,” she said.