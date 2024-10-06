Delano Swenne takes stage four, but Eder Frayre keeps lead at Tobago Cycling Classic

Trinidad and Tobago's Emile Abraham - (FILE PHOTO)

Despite placing third in the Scarborough Criterium ride in stage four of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) on October 5, reigning champion Eder Frayre will go into the final stage on October 6 with the overall lead in the competition.

In the 50-lap/50km division one ride on October 5, Frayre was beaten to the tape by Netherlands rider Delano Swenne, who took spot in one hour, six minutes and 10.56 seconds (1:06:10.56). In a tight race to the finish, Swenne held off the challenging pair of Colombia's Garcia Mateo (1:06:10.86) and the Mexican Frayre (1:06.11.17).

Veteran TT cyclist Emile Abraham was the top cyclist in the race for the host nation, taking fourth spot in 1:06:11.54. Representing Phamarco, national endurance cyclist Akil Campbell finished in tenth with a time of 1:06:11.15.

The TICC will conclude with the highly anticipated Tour of Tobago.

Frayre claimed stages one and two at the Grange Bay/ Mt Irvine and Shaw Park/Lambeau courses respectively.