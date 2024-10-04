Cops search for 'Cinderella' bandit

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

WHAT bandits thought might have been an easy target when they robbed a 56-year-old South Oropouche businessman almost cost them their lives when he drew his registered firearm and opened fire at them, in the afternoon on October 3.

The victim told police that around 4.05 pm, he was about to get into his Ford Ranger pickup after leaving an Aripero bakery when he was approached by the two suspects. One of the men drew a gun, announced a hold-up and began searching him. The victim handed the man the keys to his pickup, who then gave it to his accomplice who got into the pickup and tried to start it.

The first assailant continued searching the victim, took $1,200 out of his pocket and tossed it to his accomplice. During the incident, the man said, fearful of his life, he drew his licensed firearm and opened fire at the armed man who was searching him. The suspect returned fire as both assailants ran away.

Police responded and took the victim's firearm for safekeeping until investigations were concluded.

Crime scene investigators recovered ten spent rounds and a rubber slipper believed to belong to one of the assailants.