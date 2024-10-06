Carapichaima East continue push for SSFL central zone championship crown

Secondary Schools Football League central zone championship division leaders Carapichaima East Secondary. Photo courtesy Lynelle Marchan. -

The race for places in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Big 5 championship playoffs are heating up, as several teams strengthened their cases with important wins in zonal championship action on October 4. In the central zone, Carapichaima East Secondary (18 points) continued their quest to return to the premier division when they whipped reigning central intercol champions Chaguanas North Secondary (15 points) by a 5-2 margin in a top-of-the-table clash at Balmain Recreation grounds, Couva to record a sixth straight win.

For Chaguanas North, it was their second defeat against the Carapichaima team this season after a 3-2 loss against their rivals last month.

Relegated from the premier division last season, Chaguanas North were in big trouble by the 35th minute, as “Caps East” ran out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Kamarli Wilson, Zion Thompson and Keon Kissoon. By the 48th minute, Carapichaima had a fourth goal which was scored by Jerel Charles.

Chaguanas North scored two second-half goals as they reduced the deficit to 4-2 by the 67th minute, but Wilson, who started the scoring for Caps East in the eighth minute, completed the five-star performance for his team when he scored the final goal of the game in second-half stoppage time.

In the east zone, El Dorado East Secondary and Hillview College (both 18 points) continue to fight for a Big 5 spot as they both recorded victories. At St George’s College ground, Barataria, the first-placed “El Do” team came from behind to get a 4-2 win, with Nyron Dyer, Kanye Eastman and captain Janari Villafana among the goal scorers.

With three matches left for the top two teams, El Do head the six-team table due to their +25 goal differential. However, the second-placed Hillview bolstered their goal differential to +23 when they hammered Holy Cross College by an 8-0 margin. In a ruthless performance before their home fans in Tunapuna, Hillview romped to a 7-0 lead by halftime, with Jaylen Hinds registering a hat-trick and Jahmarley Ellis and Kemarley Pierre scoring two goals apiece. Ky’Mani Prieto rounded off the scoring for Hillview in the 85th minute.

Meanwhile, Scarborough Secondary (12 points) jumped to the top of the Tobago championship division when they got a 3-1 win over the fourth-placed Roxborough Secondary, with Amar Allie Baccas, Jayden Pope and Jervae Weekes scoring a goal apiece.

Bishop’s High School (ten points) slipped from first spot to third when they fell to a 4-1 loss to Mason Hall Secondary (ten points), who were powered by a double from their star player Rickeldi Williams. Rensyl Sebro also got on the scoresheet for Mason Hall, who climbed from third to second on the five-team table.

Mason Hall and new table-toppers Scarborough have two games left, and Bishop’s can still have a say in the race for the Big 5 championships playoffs as they have three games remaining.

The top teams in the five championship zones will contest the Big 5 playoffs, where the top three teams will gain promotion to the 2025 premier division season.