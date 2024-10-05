Erla condemns cops linked to kidnap/murder of used-car dealer

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has broken her silence on the involvement of police officers in the kidnapping and murder of a Central used-car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry vowing to "rid the service of these elements."

In a statement issued shortly before 11.30 pm on October 4, the top cop acknowledged the arrest of at least two police officers in the ongoing criminal investigation and the effect it could have on the public's trust and confidence in the police service.

"We regret the alleged involvement of law enforcement officers, sworn to promote law and order, in the commission of this heinous act. We continue to be challenged with the presence of errant officers amongst the ranks of the TTPS. And while we are all deeply concerned with these incidents, I ask that we allow the investigations to proceed without interference and avoid any premature conclusions.

"I am very conscious that this incident goes against every principle of the TTPS and threatens to erode the public’s trust in the TTPS. As such, we are determined to address all incidents of breach of duty or misconduct by any officer with unwavering impartiality, meticulous scrutiny, and swift action."

Harewood-Christopher gave the "assurance that we are resolute in our commitment to rid the service of these elements. Wherever we find officers who have sworn to protect and serve, betraying the trust of the citizenry and unfaithful to their oath of office, we will ensure that they are removed from office and face the full brunt of the law."

"We fully recognise the severity of this tragedy and the profound pain it has inflicted on the victim’s family, friends, and the wider community."

Kungebeharry, 32, of Pierre Road, Felicity was kidnapped on September 25, after a marked police car intercepted the car he was in at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas. Kungebeharry was taken away by two men dressed in what appeared to be police tactical uniforms and a ransom demand was later made for his safe release.

On September 29, the family paid $500,000 but the victim was not released. Three police officers were arrested on October 2. Two officers assigned to the Caroni Police Station and another man remain in custody assisting investigators and the police car used in the kidnapping was seized from the Caroni Police Station on October 1, police said.

On October 3, police recovered Kungebeharry's body in the Longdenville district.

Harewood-Christopher pleaded for "the public’s patience and support as we work together to bring every perpetrator to justice."

She advised anyone with information which can assist in the investigation to contact any police station, 555, 999, 800-TIPS; or reach out to any senior officer.

The statement said the police service extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and to the entire community of Pierre Road, Felicity.