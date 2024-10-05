King recalls Molino, Joevin, drops Moore for Nations League

CARETAKER coach Derek King has recalled Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones for a pair of Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Cuba on October 10 and 14.

TT travel to Cuba for the first encounter before hosting the Caribbean team at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet a few days later.

TT are last in League A Group B and are yet to win a game since King, a former assistant coach, replaced Angus Eve, the man he sat beside on the bench. Eve was sacked by the new Kieron Edwards-led TTFA in July 2024.

Relegation to League B is the imminent danger one year after TT made a stunning run into the quarterfinals of the competition.

King had showed his cards earlier this week by inviting Molino, currently without a club, and Police midfielder Joevin Jones to train with the national team.

Molino retired from the national team in September 2023 after he was rumoured to be about to be axed from Eve's final Nations League squad. The Carenage-born player had slammed Eve for poor tactics in a disastrous 2023 Gold Cup campaign. Molino was captain of that team.

A surprise omission from King's squad is Canada-based Reon Moore, who was arguably the most successful attacking player under Eve.

Moore has bagged six goals and dished three assists in his last ten international games.

A huge problem for King is a drought in front goal as TT have yet to score in the CNL, losing 3-0 to Honduras and drawing blank in a stalemate with French Guiana.

Also included is Toronto FC’s forward Tyrese Spicer, who was the 2024 top MLS draft pick.

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia is not available, having just returned to play from injury. Garcia was a 66th-minute substitute in AEK’s match against Panetolikos on Saturday. The club requested that the player be excused from international duty.

Kevon Woodley, 38, who laboured against French Guiana in a sub-par team performance, is back in the squad.

The local contingent departs Piarco International on Sunday and the full squad will assemble in Santiago on Monday morning with King’s first training session scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denzil Smith, Christopher Biggette, Adrian Foncette.

Defenders: Justin Garcia, Shelon Bateau, Aubrey David, Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge, Shannon Gomez, Ross Russell Jr.

Midfielders: Noah Powder, Kevin Molino, Dantaye Gilbert, John Paul Rochford, Isaiah Lee, Andre Rampersad, Joevin Jones, Michel Poon Angeron.

Forwards: Kevon Woodley, Tyrese Spicer, Real Gill, Nathaniel James, Ryan Telfer