Sports Ministry launches Pink Reign Campaign

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe,right, speaks with president of the TT Olympic Committee, yesterday, at a press conference hosted by the Hero Caribbean Premier League,at Hilton Trinidad,St Ann’s.

THE Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, in an effort to get more women and girls involved in physical activity, has launched the Pink Reign Campaign.

The ministry said it continues to develop and promote programmes and systems that are inclusive and cater to the needs of all citizens, in keeping with the objectives of the National Sport Policy to make sport accessible and applicable to all groups and individuals.

The Pink Reign Campaign encourages all women and girls to be physically active and will promote their participation in all areas of sport, as coaches, athletes, officials, leaders, administrators, media personnel, volunteers and any other related roles.

Yesterday, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe spoke at a Hero Caribbean Premier League press conference where it was announced that women’s T10 matches will be a part of the CPL playoffs next week.

Cudjoe said the women’s matches, which the Sports Ministry is supporting, come at an ideal time.

“It is a privilege to be here to work alongside CPL as we seek to promote women and girls in sport. This invitation to partner with CPL came at a very relevant and interesting time when the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is about to start a women and girls programme which we have entitled Pink Reign Campaign.”

She said some of the country’s top athletes will be involved in the project.

“From the month of November, each month we are going to have a major platform or activity towards promoting this initiative where we bring to the fore different star athletes, the female athletes going out to the schools and having discussions on different items and activities or topics in sports. We are going to be doing some sporting clinics throughout TT also.”

Cudjoe said the campaign will include aerobics and at least 50 women will be registered in all long-distance events, especially 5K races.